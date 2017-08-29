× Cabela’s partner up with veterans organization to provide assistance for those who served

EAST HARTFORD – A program called Veterans Count has partner with Cabela’s where they are connecting veterans to services that will help them with their day-to-day life.

Cabela’s launched a Veteran’s Canteen and it is one of many that has opened in Connecticut.

Aside from vets being able to interact with others, the store will offer training courses for them such as boating safety, camping and archery. There will be speakers to answer questions regarding veteran benefits and financial assistance.

“To create a social and safe environment for them, to intermingle with other vets, get into the community and Cabela’s kind enough to provide a five-percent discount to all vets when they come in, so that’s pretty neat,” said Steve Donkle of Veterans Count for Oak Hill.

The general manager of Cabela’s said she wanted to do this because her father is a retired Air Force General who is now suffering from many health issues. In turn, she now wants to reach out to help others as her way to say thank you to those who served.