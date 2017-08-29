Dog rescued from Woodbridge cliff awaits new home

WOODBRIDGE — A dog saved from a rocky cliff over the weekend is awaiting a new home.

Woodbridge Animal Control, Woodbridge Fire department, Hamden Fire department and D.E.E.P worked Saturday morning to rescue a dog that was stuck on a ledge on West Rock Mountain.

The 8 to 9 year old male Staffordshire-Pit Mix who has been given the name ‘West’ is said to be well behaved. No one has come forward to claim the dog and officials said he should be available for adoption soon.

Any information or leads please feel free to contact Woodbridge Animal Control at 203-389-5991