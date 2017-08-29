Happy Birthday to late Michael Jackson

HOLLYWOOD — On this date, 59-years ago, a legend was born in Michael Joseph Jackson.

Jackson, a Gary, Indiana native, started performing at the age of five with his older brothers. But “The Jackson 5” rise to fame was just the beginning for Michael.

He went on to produce chart-topping solo hits that earned him worldwide notoriety and was crowned the name “king of pop.”

Jackson’s album, “thriller,” is still the worldwide best-selling album of all time.

Jackson’s daughter, Paris, shared a heart-felt message on Instagram.

On June 25, 2009, Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home on North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, said he had found Jackson in his room, not breathing and with a barely detectable pulse, and that he administered CPR on Jackson to no avail.