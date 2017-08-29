Hartford students get a big reception on first day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- School is in session in Hartford.

For the third year, kids at Martin Luther King Jr. School were greeted by the community initiative, "Calling All Brothers" where hundreds of men from the business world, military and public service encourage students on the first day of classes about the importance of education.

"It's a great way to start the year, said third-grader Donte Evans. "We did this last year and it is great to see everyone."

More than 20,000 students will hit the hallways of schools in the capital city this year. For second-grader Terreum Woodford, this is exactly what he needed on his first day at his new school.

"I love to learn about math and science," smiled Woodford.

Getting off on the right foot to start the new year isn't just for students, former Hartford Teacher of the Year Leah Baranauskas knows what this event means to the community.

"This is one of my favorite things of the year," said Baranauskas. "To have these guys here helps motivate all the students and that is what it's all about.

Calling All Brothers will spread more positive vibes as they welcome students the rest of this week in Hartford at Milner School, Fred D. Wish and Simpson Waverly and give them something to dream about.

"This is all about spreading positive messages to our youth and help guide them in the direction where they can prosper," said AJ Johnson, Co-Founder of Calling All Brothers. "We love doing this for the kids."