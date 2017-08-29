× Heated words erupt over Metro-North contract issues; Service in state would be impacted

NEW YORK — The head of Metro-North’s biggest union says he’ll ask members to authorize a strike to protest contractual disputes with the New York commuter railroad.

According to the Journal News , James Fahey says the Association of Commuter Rail Employees could be asked to vote this week.

The union represents conductors and engineers at Metro-North, which is used by about 280,000 commuters a day.

Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Judd Everhart said, “Service in Connecticut would be affected. We are monitoring developments and are optimistic that such an action can be avoided.”

Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan says a strike would be illegal and “completely irresponsible.”

Donovan says the railroad expects to “resolve any outstanding issues.”

