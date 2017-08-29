iPhone app catches West Hartford burglar in the act: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A 54-year-old man is behind bars for stealing valuables from two different homes in West Hartford

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, police received a call from a homeowner who says his home was burglarized.

The homeowner says the suspect broke into his house and stole his iPad. He activated his "Find my iPhone" app and located his missing iPad. The app pinpointed the device a few blocks away from the house.

The homeowner called the police who quickly located Jeffrey Barnes, 54, of Hartford. Police found the homeowner's iPad as well as a laptop and a woman's watch from another house just a few blocks away.

Police say the suspect is charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree, two counts of larceny and one count of criminal mischief.

There are several apps that will help you locate your lost or stolen phone. Here's a CNET guide to the apps and how they work.

Find your lost Android device with Google's Find My Device

How to set up Find My iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, AirPods

Here are instructions from Apple on how to set up Find My iPhone.

Start at your Home screen. Tap Settings > [your name] > iCloud. If you're using iOS 10.2 or earlier, go to Settings > iCloud. Scroll to the bottom and tap Find My iPhone. Slide to turn on Find My iPhone and Send Last Location.

If you’re asked to sign in, enter your Apple ID. If you forgot your Apple ID, we can help you find it.

When you set up Find My iPhone, your paired Apple Watch and AirPods are automatically set up too.

How to set up Find My Mac for your computer

Go to the Apple menu. Click System Preferences > iCloud. Check the box to turn on Find My Mac.

If your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is lost or stolen