IRS warns people of new ‘ransomware’ phishing scheme

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has warned people to avoid a new phishing scheme that impersonates the IRS and the FBI as part of a “ransomware scam” to take computer data hostage.

The IRS said the scam email uses the emblems of both the IRS and the FBI where it tries to entice users to select a “here” link to download a fake FBI questionnaire. Instead, the link downloads a certain type of malware called ransomware that prevents users from accessing data stored on their device unless they pay money to the scammers, according to the IRS.

“This is a new twist on an old scheme,” said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “People should stay vigilant against email scams that try to impersonate the IRS and other agencies that try to lure you into clicking a link or opening an attachment. People with a tax issue won’t get their first contact from the IRS with a threatening email or phone call.”

The IRS said victims should not pay a ransom. Paying it further encourages the criminals, and frequently the scammers won’t provide the decryption key even after a ransom is paid. Victims should immediately report any ransomware attempt or attack to the FBI at the Internet Crime Complaint Center, here. Victims can also forward any IRS-themed scams to phishing@irs.gov.