Kevin Hart calls on fellow stars to help with Harvey relief

HOUSTON — Stars including Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and country singer Chris Young are lining up to help raise money for flood relief efforts in Houston.

Help me Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating whatever you can here https://t.co/RmB49hpBoD ….Lets make a difference!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 29, 2017

Hart has pledged $50,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey. In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Hart said he was starting a celebrity challenge to donate money to the cause. Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jerry Seinfeld, and DJ Khaled are among the stars he called on to do the same.

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Young said in a Twitter video that he has started an online fundraiser for the Red Cross and donated $100,000 to it.

Perry urged viewers to donate while hosting MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night and tweeted a link to the Red Cross’ donation efforts to more than 100 million followers on Twitter.

