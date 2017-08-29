Kitten stows away under the hood of car for trip from Mass. to Conn.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is still scratching his head, trying to figure out how a 4-month-old stray kitten wound up stowed away in his car’s engine, according to WCVB.

“Stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” Paul Zine said. “That little thing was in my engine compartment.”

Zine said he drove from Natick, Mass. to Wallingford to his relative’s Toyota dealership to get his car serviced. What he didn’t know was he didn’t make the drive alone as a kitten, likely seeking the warmth of the engine the night before, was along for the ride.

“The service manager comes to me and says, ‘Do you have a cat?’” Zine said. “I said, ‘No. I don’t have a cat.’ He says, ‘Does your neighbor have a cat?’ Then I was confused.”

As it turns out, when the service technician opened the hood to check the fluids, he got a little furry surprise. The kitten jumped out and ran all over the shop.

Read more here.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.