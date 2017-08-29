Little girl stops in Connecticut to deliver hugs to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A little girl is wrapping her arms around a big mission, to hug the men and women in blue across the country.

Rosalyn Baldwin is traveling with her family, stopping in each state to hug police officers. Since January, she’s traveled to 23 states.

The seven-year-old jammed her weekend with hugs stopping in three states including Connecticut, stop number 21.

She told FOX61 in a Skype interview that the officers in Hartford are, “awesome!”

Hartford Police shared an image of Roslyn with two officers.

The little girl’s mother, Angie, said the mission began after police officers were gunned down in Dallas, Texas and in her home state, Louisiana.

“It really hurt her when they were shot in Baton Rouge,” Angie said. “She said we have to do this mission momma we have to do something.”

She’s not just spreading hugs but love and appreciation for those who protect and serve.

“They rescue us, and the save us from the bad guys, and they even help in car accidents, in storms like flooding,” Rosalyn said.

State number 25 was scheduled to be Texas and the family still plans to make a trip.

“She's mentioned it several times when one of the police officers passed away from flooding she said his family needs her help and they need to understand she loves them,” her mother said.

Rosalyn’s mission has been possible by donations collected through a Go fund me page. She has collected more than 8-thousand dollars, in seven months.