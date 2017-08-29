× Michael Phelps, wife announce 2nd child

HOLLYWOOD — Congratulations are in order for swimming great Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole.

The pair announced on social media that they are expecting their second child. Phelps wrote on Instagram, “number two on the way! So excited! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl?”

The post included a photo of Nicole holding their 15-month-old son, boomer. The toddler himself had something to say about the big news.

Boomer’s Instagram featured a post, said “so excited to see what mama is having! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?”

