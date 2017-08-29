× Middletown stop on Hillary Clinton book tour sold out

MIDDLETOWN — One of the two scheduled stops by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to promote her new book has sold out.

Clinton is making the stops in Connecticut as part of a new book tour this fall. Her first stop will be at the Costco on 200 Federal Rd, Brookfield at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 .

There are no tickets are being sold for this signing. It’s more a “first come, first serve” type of deal.

Her second stop is planned for the R.J. Julia Bookstore at Wesleyan University in Middletown at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21. Tickets for the Wesleyan date went on sale Monday, but had already sold out within 24 hours by Tuesday morning.

There will be one ticket per person. Clinton will not sign any memorabilia or take any special requests.