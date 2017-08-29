× New sculpture of MLK Jr. unveiled

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several other dignitaries were on hand for the unveiling of a sculpture of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in remembrance of the 54th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The sculpture was unveiled at 10 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol.

Martin Dawe was commissioned for the sculpture, which stands 8 feet tall and is inspired by King walking out of a Montgomery, Alabama courthouse in 1958.

“He’s just stepping off so it has this feeling of hopefulness, and he’s looking off to the left a little bit and his eyes are looking more to the left,” said Dawe. He says King’s face to weeks of research. He studied hundreds of photos and watched King’s speeches and interviews.

Dawe says Dr. King’s legacy and dream played a major role in his life and he’s fortunate to be able to sculpt the statue.

“If someone said that the Capitol was going to be named after you, I wonder what he would have thought about it,” said Dawe. That’s a great thought I think it puts things in perspective with where we are.”

Gov. Nathan Deal were joined by members of the King family, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Rep. Calvin Smyre, Capitol Arts Standards Commission members, among others.