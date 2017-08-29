Owner left heart-breaking note with dog abandoned in Harwinton

HARWINTON — A handwritten letter was left by the owner of a dog who was abandoned in Harwinton.

The male pit bull was left in a crate behind a vet’s office in Harwinton on Monday morning and he had no tracking chip implanted.

“My owner loves me very much, I am their life!” stated the note. “My human went homeless & found out they have a disease & cannot care for me.”

Harwinton Animal Control said the dog was wearing a red bandana and prong training collar.

Harwinton Animal Control asks that if anybody recognizes the dog, the handwriting, or the situation described in the letter call them at 860-806-8743.

