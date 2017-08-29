Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston church to open to Hurricane Harvey victims after facing backlash

HOUSTON, Texas — Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch said it is opening its doors Tuesday to victims of Hurricane Harvey, after coming under fire the day before for closing due to flooding.

Lakewood Church posted on social media Monday that the venue was “inaccessible due to severe flooding” following Hurricane Harvey, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The post included the National Guard rescue hotline, along with a list of shelters that displaced Texans could go to.

Many on social media criticized the church for not taking people in, but the church disputed the backlash.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff said. “We are prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

Photos provided by the church showed standing water in hallways and the parking lot.

The church will also be used as a donation center and is scheduled to open around noon, Iloff said.

Houston officials continue to field calls from flood-stranded Texans. Thousands have been rescued since Harvey made landfall on Friday and many are still waiting to picked up.