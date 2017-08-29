Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Snoopy is 12-year-old, all white chihuahua with an adorable snaggle tooth!

His owner was unable to keep him so he has been at the Connecticut Humane Society since late spring getting a lot of vet work. He's had dental work done and had an upper respiratory infection at one point but is all healed up now.

Snoopy is quite the couch potato but still needs his walks and exercise. He is a great "old man" dog and is as sweet as can be!

For more information on Snoopy or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

The CT Humane Society will be putting on a Diamond in the Ruff dinner and auction fundraiser on September 16. The fundraiser will include a multi-course meal with drinks, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth, and puppies greeting guests. Tickets are on sale at CThumane.org.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.