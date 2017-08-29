× Police arrest armed robbery suspect following pursuit

NEW HAVEN – Police said they arrested an armed robbery suspect after being led in a pursuit with a stolen car.

On August 28 around 5:30 p.m., state police were notified that the New Haven PD were in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect driving a stolen car on Interstate 95 northbound in the area of exit 56.

The stolen car, a 2012 Lincoln MKZ, was then seen exiting the limited access highway in Branford.

State police said they took post northbound at exit 63 in Clinton where they saw the suspected car travel past them at a high rate of speed. State police caught up to the suspected car and immediately started the pursuit.

An officer from Old Saybrook waited at the exit 67 off ramp and successfully deployed stop sticks that deflated the left rear tire.

The pursuit continued on I-95 until the suspected car exited at exit 70 in Old Lyme. Police were posted at the intersection of Four Mile River Road and Route 156 when they deployed more stop sticks that deflated both passenger side tires, according to police.

The car east on Route 156 into East Lyme, until it eventually became immobile due to the mutilated tires. Police said they then arrested George D. Lopez, 22, of East Haven.

Branford PD and East Haven PD both held active arrest warrants charging Lopez with armed robbery.

During the investigation, suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the car.

Lopez was charged with larceny, possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, interfering with police, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit.

He was held on a $50,000 bond pending court appearance on August 29.