Police: Concrete slab may hold remains of long-missing woman

MILTON, Pa. — Investigators hope tests on a three-ton hunk of concrete will soon solve the 1989 disappearance of a young mother, by determining whether her remains were fed through a wood chipper and then entombed in a Pennsylvania duplex basement.

The Sunbury police chief announced earlier this month that preliminary results showed the concrete contained wood chips. He's waiting to see if they also hold the remains of Barbara Elizabeth Miller.

The chief says a forensic pathologist is taking apart the walls piece by piece, looking for the smallest of clues.

An affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for the Milton home says investigators believe she may have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, a onetime Sunbury policeman named Mike Egan.

Egan denies he had anything to do with her disappearance.