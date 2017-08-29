× Police: Western CT student struck by car

DANBURY — A Western Connecticut State University student was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

The university posted the incident on their Twitter account around 6:30 p.m., stating that the accident occurred on White Street. Western CT University police said the student was walking across the crosswalk, in front of Litchfield Hall, one of the University’s residence halls when the incident happened.

The operator vehicle remained on scene with the victim until police arrived.

The student was taken to Danbury Hospital.

No additional information has been released at this time.