× Trump administration adding extra hurdle for green card applicants

Workers in the US looking to apply for a green card, which would give them permanent residency in the US, must now go through an extra step of going through an interview, the Trump administration announced Monday.

Starting October 1st, people applying for green cards based on their employment or for refugee and asylee relatives will be subject to an in-person interview.

Interviews have already been procedure, but US Citizenship and Immigration Services generally previously waived the process.

The new policy could slow down the green card application process for immigrants looking to get permanent residency in the US. According to 2015 statistics released by USCIS, roughly 180,000 people per year could be affected.

USCIS says the new policy stems from Trump’s executive order known as the travel ban, which put restrictions on who could enter the US. The agency says it is also designed to combat fraud and crack down on illegal immigration.

The Trump administration says the in-person interviews will allow its officers to verify the application, discover any new relevant information and assess the credibility of the applicant.