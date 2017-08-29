× Viewership down for MTV’s Video Music Awards

NEW YORK — MTV’s Video Music Awards show is no longer the water cooler event it once was. The show tallied 5.68 million viewers across 10 different networks on Sunday night, as Kendrick Lamar took home a handful of trophies and Taylor Swift debuted her new video.

The Nielsen company said that’s down from the 6.5 million people who watched last year. Back in 2002, when the VMAs were shown on only one network, just under 12 million people watched.

It did have the handicap of going up against the season finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” That show was seen by more than 12 million people on Sunday night.

When streaming and time-delayed viewership is added in, those numbers will increase substantially for the fantasy series.