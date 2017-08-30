Beacon Falls firefighters bring supplies to Harris, Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACON FALLS -- In the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey people across the state are doing what they can to help.

A local firehouse is asking for your donations to help those in need in Texas. Beacon Hose is collecting donations to help with relief efforts. This is something the firefighters have decided to do on their own time. They're looking to fill their trailer by the end of the day on Wednesday and they need your help, as many have lost almost all of their belongings.

Here are some items you can donate:

Non-perishable foods

Bottled water

Socks

Underwear

Dog and cat food

Diapers

Baby formula

Hygienic supplies

If you don't have time to grab goods you can also donate money through the American Red Cross.

Beacon Hose will be sending the supplies to Harris, Texas. They have several members who have made contacts with emergency shelters in that area, and those members will be volunteering their own time to bring the supplies from Connecticut to the greater Houston area starting Thursday morning.

This firehouse is also part of the Region 5 team that could potentially be deployed for emergency operations if dispatched by higher agencies. They are seeking donations until 10 p.m. and you can drop them off at Beacon Hose.