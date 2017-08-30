Chief medical examiner, Blumenthal working on reducing opioid related deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s been six months since the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner lost their accreditation, in part due to the overwhelming number of drug overdose deaths now plaguing Connecticut.

Wednesday, Dr. James Gill, the Chief Medical Examiner, and Senator Richard Blumenthal met to discuss the department’s latest report showing opioid related overdose deaths have risen a staggering 18 percent in the last year.

That report also showing the number accidental drug overdose deaths from January to June are 539, putting Connecticut on track to have more than 1,000 overdose deaths by the end of 2017.

“They are stark, staggering facts that attest the epidemic ravaging every community in Connecticut. 1,078 is a number that is reflected in faces and voices lost to their families and to the world,” Senator Blumenthal said.

Those numbers are also directly impacting how the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office operates. The department is currently two examiners short of what they need to keep up with the demand.

“I have concern for the staff, they’re doing more numbers than they should which can affect quality, but also can affect their well-being, I mean it’s a stressful work, there can be burn out, I’m afraid people are going to leave,” Dr. Gill said.

By law, all suspected drug overdose deaths have to be investigated by the department.

Of the over 500 deaths occurring so far this year, the majority were opioid related with fentanyl surpassing heroin as the substance at fault.

“Now we’re seeing a lot fentanyl coming in from China, we found it in people’s houses. They’re dead in their home and the day before they received a package from China and it was filled with fentanyl,” Dr. Gill added.

He also said federal leaders need to take a closer look at how medical examiner’s departments are funded all over the nation. He is asking for more funding to help his department keep up with the growing numbers.

Senator Blumenthal stated more funding is needed, as well as more attention to treating the disease of addiction itself.