Clouds will break, bringing higher temperatures this afternoon

Clouds will break for sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees along with partly cloudy skies. While most of the state will be dry, there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower from a potent cold front. While the front will bring little (if any) rain, it will bring a BIG change in the air mass.

A real taste of fall returns by Friday with highs in the 60s and low temperatures in the 40s by Saturday morning.

Both Saturday and Monday look dry with lots of sun. But in between, Sunday will bring the chance for some showers or a period of rain.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Slight chance early shower. Cloudy start, than clearing. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slight chance afternoon shower. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: Near 70. Low: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance shower(s). High: Upper 70s.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

