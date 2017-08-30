× Elderly woman victim of Washington CT home invasion

WASHINGTON — State police are investigation a home invasion at the home of an elderly woman Tuesday morning.

Police said the responded to a call at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday about a home invasion in the town of Washington. The caller said the incident happened shortly after midnight when two men wearing ski masks entered the home of an 84-year-old woman who was in the house at the time.

The woman was not injured during the incident. Police said numerous items were taken from the home. The suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 860-626-7900 x5202