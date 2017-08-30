FOX61’s Fan Fest at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Not only was it a lovely evening for some good ole baseball Wednesday, it was also FOX61's Fan Fest.

It was a special night at Dunkin' Donuts Park where members of the FOX61's News team gave fans a sneak peak of some of the upcoming shows this fall. In addition, winners of FOX61's contests were in attendance as it marked the Yard Goats 40th consecutive sold out game this season.

"The Fans have spoken, they're coming out to Hartford and having a great time at the Dunkin' Donuts Park," said Yard Goats' general manager, Tim Restall. "They've come out and really supported the team and we're happy with the results this year. We're really, really happy with the results this year, it's been a great year."

FOX61's award-winning journalist, Lorenzo Hall, who anchors the news at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., had the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

Also, CONNECT an award-winning professional A Cappella group located in the Greater Hartford area of Connecticut, sang the National Anthem. CONNECT is a mixed group of singers who wanted to continue sharing their love of music after attending school together at Central Connecticut State University. They combine lush harmonies, pure emotion, and clean riffs with a distinctly modern edge to bring you the sound of CONNECT.

