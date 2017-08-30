Hartford officer used racial slurs during DUI arrest: Police

PLAINVILLE — Authorities say a Hartford police officer charged over the weekend with driving under the influence used racial and ethnic slurs during his arrest.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley says an investigation is underway after Robert Lanza’s arrest Sunday morning in Plainville.

Town police say officers stopped the 11-year Hartford police veteran after reports of an erratic driver on state Route 72. Authorities say Lanza slurred his words and smelled of alcohol but refused to say if he’d had anything to drink.

According to Hartford Police, Lanza used several ethnic/racial slurs. These comments were captured on audio and video.

Police say the 44-year-old man was unsteady on his feet and wouldn’t take sobriety tests.

Lanza has been assigned to internal administrative duties within the Detective Bureau.

Lanza is also charged with interfering with an officer.