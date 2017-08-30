× Mayor Mark Boughton Talks One-On-One with Jenn Bernstein after Brain Surgery

DANBURY — Mayor Mark Boughton is recovering after undergoing brain surgery.

He’s returned to City Hall part time as he rests and recovers.

Left the Pittsburgh hospital where he underwent a seven-hour surgery earlier in the month.

The epidermoid cyst was discovered during recent tests after Boughton suffered dizzy spells and headaches. He said the cyst was about the size of a lemon.

The 53-year-old Boughton is one of several people who have formed exploratory committees for a potential run for governor in 2018. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

“It`s a blessing and it absolutely feels great,” Boughton told Fox 61’s Jenn Bernstein in a one-on-one TV Exclusive with the lawmaker, “You see the world a little bit differently.”

