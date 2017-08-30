× Municipal leaders meet in Hartford to push back Malloy on state aid cuts

HARTFORD — Mayors and first selectman from all around Connecticut will gather at the State Capitol today to discuss the Governor’s latest report on state aid to towns.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, or CCM, has a news conference set for 10:30 a.m. and 25 communities from around the state will be represented. These municipal leaders are expected to pushback on the Governor’s shift in local aid.

The report last week stated that local aid accounted for the largest portion of the state budget – $5.1 billion last fiscal year. That figure is also up $1 million over the last five years.

All this comes as the state’s population has remained largely flat and student enrollment in public schools is down, thus less taxpayers.

The focus of today’s conference will be:

Rebuttal of the report on the level of state aid to towns

The need for structural reforms important to revenue diversification, containing costs and shared services

Devise a budget that doesn’t fall squarely on taxpayers

Scheduled to speak are the First Selectwoman of Portland and CCM President, Susan Bransfield, and Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim.