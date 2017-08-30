Plainville police warning warning the risks of buying,selling items through online sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Police have issued a warning to those who sell, buy items through online sites after a Plainville man was held up at knife point in his own home.

We’ve heard the dangers of buying and selling items through websites like Craigslist. Now, police in Plainville are warning there are other websites that come with similar risks.

“I was selling an Xbox One on this app it’s sort of like Craigslist," said Plainville resident Zack.

Zack said he used an app called "Offer-Up" where he met a potential buyer who then agreed to the sale of an Xbox One.

“He actually seemed really nice over the messenger in the app so I wasn’t too worried," said Zack.

Zack said they agreed to meet for the transaction at his house and when the buyer showed up, he pulled a knife on Zack.

“Oh I was terrified. I was terrified," said Zack.

The suspect drove off with the Xbox but Zack quickly responded by getting the suspect’s license plate number plate, helping police track down 21-year-old Quinn Daniels of New Haven.

Quinn is facing a list of charges including robbery, larceny, and reckless endangerment.

Nicholas Mullins, of the Plainville Police Department, said “meet at a location away from your home, somewhere where you feel safe.”

Plainville police are now warning residents to remember there’s always a risk when there’s a blind exchange of cash.

“We encourage them to utilize well-lit, well populated areas, areas where they feel comfortable," said Mullins who is urging buyers and sellers to never meet for these transactions alone.

“It’s another set of eyes and ears. If something goes wrong you have someone there to help you, to be the best witness possible," said Mullins.

Mullins also suggests one other way to keep both the buyer and the seller safe in these kinds of transactions. Mullins said to set the meeting location at your local police department.

He advises people to just go inside, let the officers know you are there and are making this transaction and that it’s just one more layer of protection should anything go wrong.