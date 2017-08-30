Social media playing role in Harvey’s aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It is no surprise that social media is an integral part of our daily life, and that becomes even more apparent in times of need. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, social media's far-spreading reach has become especially apparent.

Recently, various hashtags like #HurricaneHarvey, #HoustonStrong, and #PrayForHouston have been circulating on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites. There have been photos and videos that have gone viral, garnering thousands of views, retweets, likes, and comments.

Some of the most compelling results have included people being reunited with loved ones, and lost pets. Still, many continue to post hoping to yield the same results.

This all is a relatively new phenomenon. The last time a major hurricane, meaning a category three or higher, made landfall was back in 2005. At that time, Twitter did not exist. Social media now serves as one of the most important platforms in the Hurricane Harvey recovery process.