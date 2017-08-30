Thomaston Fire Department set to send a truck load of supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASTON -- The Thomaston fire department had their hands full Wednesday.

Dozens of volunteers spent the day packing a 53-foot truck with goods and supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims. The truck was donated to the fire department by a local business owner and the supplies poured in from community members across the area.

"We've proven over and over again how we're really good at getting together and giving back. So I'm just glad they were able to put something together so quickly," said Jennifer Nolan, a Thomaston resident.

Fire officials say the truck won't leave until it's completely full. The department received leftover supplies from Beacon Falls and Derby fire stations.

