A taste of fall returns Friday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are a couple of sprinkles out there right now along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. This is all associated with a strong cold front. While the front will bring little (if any) rain, it will bring a BIG change in temperatures. Clearing is expected heading into this evening behind the front with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

A real taste of fall returns by Friday with highs in the 60s despite lots of sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s by Saturday morning all across the state.

Now what about the all important Labor Day Holiday weekend?

Temperatures will remain below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with the chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. The afternoon looks drier with some clearing possible.

Labor Day will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans with lots of sun and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 80s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 45-50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees. Low: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance for a shower by evening. High: Low 70s. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Chance for rain in the morning-midday. Drying out through the afternoon with some clearing possible. High: Near 70.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.