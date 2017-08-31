× Dallas Cowboys – Houston Texans preseason game cancelled

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans have decided to cancel their preseason game that was scheduled for Thursday night.

After deadly flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, the game had been moved from Houston’s stadium to the Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, but a Wednesday morning decision will allow the Texans to return home.

The Texans haven’t been home in nearly a week, flying from New Orleans after their game against the Saints directly to Dallas on Saturday.

Hurricane Harvey hit Houston Friday night and caused massive flooding for days.

The Cowboys have made all tickets for Thursday’s game available for $25 with all proceeds going to hurricane relief support. Fans who already bought tickets can get them refunded, but that ticket money will also towards storm relief.

Officials are determining if an event like a scrimmage or autograph session can still be held at the Cowboys’ stadium on Thursday night.