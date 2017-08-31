Ex-Hartford mayor pleads guilty to larceny and bribe receiving; avoids jail sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion charges Thursday.

Perez was sentenced to eight years suspended and three year conditional discharge.

Perez was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison, but he has remained free pending appeal.

Perez, a Democrat, was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor, serving from 2001 to 2010. He resigned after being convicted of accepting a contractor’s bribe of home improvements and trying to extort $100,000 from a developer.