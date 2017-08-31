Fan gearing up as UConn football kicks off the ’17 campaign against Holy Cross

EAST HARTFORD — UConn kicks off the 2017-18 football campaign against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:30 p.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Thursday.

Head Coach Randy Edsall makes his return to the Huskies sideline for his second stint as head coach after leading UConn from 1999 to 2010. Edsall returns to UConn from the Detroit Lions where he was the Director of Research, Special Projects.

.@UConnFootball fans gearing up for first game with some great tailgates! Who's coming to cheer on the Huskies?! #GoUconn 🏉 pic.twitter.com/F7vaDuiDoZ — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) August 31, 2017

Prior to that, he served as head football coach of the University of Maryland from 2011-2015. Edsall helped lead the Huskies to the 2011 Fiesta Bowl after claiming the 2010 regular season championship.

The Huskies are 11-4 in season openers since moving to then-Division I-A in 2002. Overall, UConn is 54-62-2 in season openers dating back to 1896.

The Huskies finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 3-9.

