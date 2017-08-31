× Gov. Malloy to sign opioid legislation on International Overdose Awareness Day

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to sign a final passage of opioid legislation as part of International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday.

The new legislation is aimed at preventing prescription opioid diversion and abuse.

Some important pieces of this new law include:

Increasing security by requiring certain controlled substance prescriptions be electronically prescribed

Using registered nurses to facilitate the destruction of unused medication

Allowing patients to file a voluntary non-opioid form in their medical records to show that they do not want to be prescribed or administered opioid drugs

Encouraging communication among state agencies about the risks and signs of addiction, as well as the dangers of drug interactions

Just this week, Connecticut’s Chief Medical Examiner released the latest statistics on the ongoing opioid epidemic in the state. So far, there were 539 accidental drug overdoses in the first half of the year. Officials say Connecticut is on track for more than 1,000 accidental drug abuse deaths for the year. That’s an 18 percent increase from a year ago.

Malloy will sign the opioid legislation at the Hartford Public Library at 10 Thursday morning.