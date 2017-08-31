× Hartford man uses selfie stick to burglarize West Hartford tire store

WEST HARTFORD — 19-year-old Chance Robinson was arrested after a police investigation determined he burglarized a tire shop with the help of a selfie stick.

Police said Robinson was first seen by an officer riding a bike on Farmington Avenue near Westfield Road around 2:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

“While speaking with the man, it was discovered the bicycle he was riding had been stolen from West Hartford Center just a few hours earlier,” said police.

After Robinson’s identity was confirmed, police said they found out he was wanted on seven failure to appear warrants.

“A subsequent search incident to arrest yielded evidence the suspect may have been at Modern Tire located at 7 Raymond Rd. in town. Further investigation at Modern Tire showed the suspect burglarized that business by using a selfie stick to gain access through the night key drop box,” said police.

Robinson is charged with second-degree burglary, criminal attempt at first-degree larceny, criminal attempt at second-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear and sixth-degree larceny.

Robinson is being held on a $85,000 bond.