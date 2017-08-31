× Houston Astros star George Springer, NB Bees to hold donation drive for Houston victims

NEW BRITAIN — With the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, George Springer of the Houston Astros, will team up with family and local New Britain businesses to collect donations to help those affect by the storm.

Beginning on September 5, anyone willing to donate can do so at New Britain Stadium, Siracusa Moving & Storage and Premier Limousine. On September 8, New Britain Stadium will be the primary location for any donations beginning at 1 p.m.

Items being collected:

Blankets

Air Mattresses

Batteries

Flash Lights

Dog Food/ Cat Food

Food: (No glass products, easy accessibility, anything non perishable in boxes)

Water

Gatorade or Powerade (liquid or powder)

Canned Foods (beans, fruit, tuna etc)

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Granola Bars

Crackers

Rice

Baby:

Wipes

Diapers

Baby Food

Formula

Bottles

Clothes

Clothing:

Sweatshirts

Pants

** New Packages of Socks and Underwear (any size) **

Personal Hygiene:

Tooth Brushes

Tooth Paste

Shampoo/ Conditioner

Body Soap

Deodorant

Feminine Products

Toilet Paper

Razors

If you plan on donating items prior to September 8, drop off hours at New Britain Stadium (230 John Karbonic Way, NB) are: 9-5 p.m.; Siracusa Moving & Storage (250 Commerce Circle, NB) 7- 7 p.m.; Premier Limousine (76 Fuller Way) 9-4 p.m.