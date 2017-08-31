Houston Astros star, New Britain native George Springer to hold donation drive for Houston victims
NEW BRITAIN — With the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, George Springer of the Houston Astros, will team up with family and local New Britain businesses to collect donations to help those affect by the storm.
Beginning on September 5, anyone willing to donate can do so at New Britain Stadium, Siracusa Moving & Storage and Premier Limousine. On September 8, New Britain Stadium will be the primary location for any donations beginning at 1 p.m.
Items being collected:
Blankets
Air Mattresses
Batteries
Flash Lights
Dog Food/ Cat Food
Food: (No glass products, easy accessibility, anything non perishable in boxes)
Water
Gatorade or Powerade (liquid or powder)
Canned Foods (beans, fruit, tuna etc)
Cereal
Peanut Butter
Jelly
Granola Bars
Crackers
Rice
Baby:
Wipes
Diapers
Baby Food
Formula
Bottles
Clothes
Clothing:
Sweatshirts
Pants
** New Packages of Socks and Underwear (any size) **
Personal Hygiene:
Tooth Brushes
Tooth Paste
Shampoo/ Conditioner
Body Soap
Deodorant
Feminine Products
Toilet Paper
Razors
If you plan on donating items prior to September 8, drop off hours at New Britain Stadium (230 John Karbonic Way, NB) are: 9-5 p.m.; Siracusa Moving & Storage (250 Commerce Circle, NB) 7- 7 p.m.; Premier Limousine (76 Fuller Way) 9-4 p.m.