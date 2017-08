× I-91 northbound In Enfield closed due to accident

ENFIELD – I-91 Northbound closed between Exits 47 W and 48 due to a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

According to DOT, the highway is congested between Exits 46 and 48. The single car crash was reported around 4:23 pm.

No word on any possible injuries. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.