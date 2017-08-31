× Lembo opts out of gubernatorial race, will seek 3rd term as comptroller

HARTFORD — State Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo announced Thursday he would seek a third term in his current office and not be apart of the gubernatorial race.

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto released the following statement on Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s decision to seek re-election:

“Connecticut residents should be proud that we have one of the most widely respected and highly competent state comptrollers in the entire country in Kevin Lembo. I am glad that he has made the decision to seek re-election, as our state is fortunate to have his skills, expertise, and intelligence during these difficult times. “The Democratic Party will have a strong field in next year’s gubernatorial race with every candidate committed to leading the fight against the most extreme policies coming from Donald Trump and his Republican allies while making the tough choices necessary to move Connecticut forward. Our candidates have been criss-crossing the state, tapping into the incredible energy we’re seeing from volunteers and activists ready to work tirelessly to elect Democrats next fall. They know there’s only one party with the courage to raise their voice on behalf of the residents of Connecticut even when it’s not politically expedient. We can’t say the same for Republicans in the field who continue to hide in the corner when it comes to speaking out on issues that affect each of our residents’ lives and the future we hope to leave our children.”

The comptroller is the elected official responsible for finances and spending for the state. Lembo launched OpenCheckbook in 2015, a feature that allows the public to search real-time information about who received payments from the State of Connecticut for goods or services and how much they received.

In April, Lembo announced his possible run for governor.