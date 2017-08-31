Local brewery pitching in to help after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Hanging Hills Brewery Company in Hartford is pitching in to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, Hanging Hills Brewery will be donating every penny of their tasting room sales to the American Red Cross to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

So far, Kent Falls Brewing, Back East Brewing Company, Sixpoint, City Steam Brewery, and Ballast Point Brewing Company have committed to donating beer.

As if the night couldn't get any better, Harry's Pizza of West Hartford Center will be here serving pizza and Orb Mellon will be playing his folk funk blues!

Considering the extent of the damage caused by Harvey, it's going to take more than a night of sales to make a dent so Hanging Hills Brewery is encouraging you to open up your wallets in other ways as well:

Text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross.

Donate to the Texas Diaper Bank here: https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/

Donate to Team Rubicon USA here: https://teamrubiconusa.org/

Donate to help Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, a group whose sole intent is to help remove disabled individuals from natural disaster affected areas.

Or if you want to help the affected furry friends, donate to the Houston SPCA: http://www.houstonspca.org/

This list is by no way conclusive. There are hundreds of charities out there that could use our help.