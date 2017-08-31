× Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in Bridgeport in July

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they have arrested Richard Evans in connection to a shooting that took place in July.

On July 2, Bridgeport police investigated three fatal shootings with one of those shootings involving Evans. On Wednesday, police said they arrested Evans and charged him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Evans allegedly shot and killed Reginald May at 140 Alice Street.

“The evidence shows that Evans lured May out of his apartment by setting off his car alarm, and then opening fire on him from a neighboring yard when he came outside to investigate,” said police.

Evans is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

41.186548 -73.195177