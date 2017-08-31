× Police: Plainfield firefighter busted for sexually assaulting junior member of the fire department

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield firefighter is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a junior member of the Plainfield Fire Department.

Police say Plainfield Fire Captain Kevin Wells, 27, was arrested Thursday morning after turning himself in to police.

On August 8, the victim told police the alleged assault happened inside the Plainfield fire station.

On August 10, police executed a search and seizure warrant at the Plainfield Fire Department on Norwich Road. During that time, nearby fire departments were put on notice with the help of Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications to provide coverage to the town.

Wells is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police said Wells was able to secure a $50,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on September 11.

The investigation remains active.