HARTFORD - Tito is a 5 to 6-year-old miniature pinscher.

He is a high-energy dog who loves walks and hikes, so having a daily outlet for his energy is a must! After he gets time to blow off steam though, he is an absolute cuddle bug!

Tito is super smart and his eyes exude intelligence. He knows basic commands such as "sit", "down", "paw", and "speak".

He has a fun yet strong personality and would do well in a home with previous miniature pinscher (or terrier-type breed) experience.

Tito needs appropriate introductions with other dogs to see if they are compatible and would mostly prefer to coexist with a dog than to have a playmate. Based on his high-strung nature, he should be placed in a home without children.

Additionally, Tito would do best in a home where his owners are not gone for long periods of time as he shows signs of separation anxiety when left alone. With ample exercise and mental stimulation though, he should be okay.

For more information on Tito or other animals that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.