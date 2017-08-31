× Police identify officer, suspect involved in New Milford deadly shooting

NEW MILFORD — Police have identified the suspect and officer involved in a deadly shooting that took place Monday night.

New Milford police said an investigation determined New Milford police officer, Christopher Hayes fired his weapon striking, 62-year-old, New Milford resident Kostatinos Sfaelos, who was seen running out of a home with a shotgun.

The incident happened at 47 Outlook Road shortly before 5 p.m. for a disturbance.

“The male ignored New Milford police officer’s repeated demands to stop approaching, and officer’s repeated demands to drop the shotgun. As a result at least one New Milford police officer discharged at least round from a New Milford Police Department weapon striking the male,” said police.

New Milford police officers then transported Sfaelos to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Hayes, 33, has been with the New Milford Police Department since April 2014.

The deadly officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation by Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime detectives and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

41.577043 -73.408546