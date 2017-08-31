× South Windsor man arrested on child pornography charges

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor police say they have arrested Patrick Joyce, 63, on an arrest warrant, charging him with importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The charges come from an online investigation of users in a chatroom who were trying to find images of young children, and talking about them.

A Florida law enforcement agent gave South Windsor Police information about Joyce who was talking to another offender in that state.

Police interviewed Joyce, and then examined his computer. THey found 20 images of child pornography on there.

Joyce was held on $100,000 bond and will be in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.