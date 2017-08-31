Thomaston Fire Department coming to Houston’s rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASTON -- A simple discussion can help change people's lives. And that is exactly what is happening in Thomaston.

What's happening at the Thomaston Fire Department is a case of be careful what you wish for, but in a very good way

"Yesterday morning, around 8:30, we come up with an idea to start collecting items," said Allan Olivero, the secretary for the Thomaston Fire Department.

And collect they have.

How you can help

"We have juice boxes, Gatorade. We have Pedialyte. We have children's formula, said Olivero during a walk through the maze of critical items.

Donors day and night, since mid morning Wednesday. All rapidly filling a 53 foot trailer, which was donated by JRC Transportation of the Thomaston.

"With all the horrible stuff that's going on, this is really what this country is about," said Karen Waldvogeo, who drove 15 minutes from Bantam to deliver goods she and her mother had purchased. "Gets everybody pulling together for everybody else.

And some of the donors were really thinking.

"We just had can openers brought, said Olivero. "You can't do anything with all this canned food if you don't have any openers."

One of the volunteers was motivated to help because of a Houston connection.

"My husband was a teacher at Shepaug (Valley High School) and just had a student rescued in Houston, that he taught in high school," said Cheryl Ayer of

Washington Depot.

Her role: sorting clothing.

"Making them look a little neater. Checking for spots, stains and just sorting them into different categories," she said.

One of the donors had a very personal reason for helping Houston.

"I'm a recovering alcoholic and I want to give back what's been given to me," said Jamie Perchiano of

Bristol.

The volunteers and organizers rarely have a chance for a break with the steady flow of donor traffic. But, It's been a good tired.

"I went home last night knowing that what we did mattered," said Olivero.

Late Thursday, the Thomaston Fire Department was waiting to hear from another company that indicated they could possibly donate another full size trailer for the overflow of items, which will be transported to a staging area in Austin, Texas.