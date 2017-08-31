We’ll have a warm to end August before things cool down again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees along with partly cloudy skies. While most of the day will be dry, there is a chance for a shower in spots during the afternoon. Any showers that pop up will be hit-or-miss and also fast-moving so you can go about your day without much trouble. While the front will bring little (if any) rain, it will bring a BIG change in temperatures.

A real taste of fall returns by Friday with highs only in the 60s despite lots of sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s by Saturday morning.

Now what about the all important Labor Day Holiday weekend?

Temperatures will remain below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with the chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. The afternoon looks drier with some clearing possible.

Labor Day will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans with lots of sun and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 80s.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for passing shower in the afternoon. High: Near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees. Low: 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance for a shower by evening. High: Low 70s. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Chance for rain in the morning. Drying out with some clearing in the afternoon. High: Mid 70s.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

